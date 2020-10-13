Malaita Speaker faces motion  - Solomon Star News

The Malaita Provincial Speaker Ronnie Butala will face a motion of no confidence after Premier Daniel Suidani issued a notice against the Speaker yesterday.

Premier Daniel Suidani and the MARA executive have no trust in the leadership of the Malaita Provincial Speaker Mr. Butala.

Premier Suidani stated two points in the issued notice as bases for a motion of no confidence against the Malaita Provincial Assembly Speaker.

The notice of motion sighted by this paper stated; "In compliance with Part 7 Of The Provincial Government Act 1997 Standing Orders of the Provincial Assembly of Malaita Province; I hereby notify your esteemed office and give notice to the general public of Malaita Province that I am submitting a motion of no confidence against the Honorable Speaker of the Assembly's leadership."

The notice further stated; "For reasons that will become apparent in the grounds submitted, some of us Members of the Malaita Provincial Assembly no longer have trust and confidence in the leadership of the current speaker."

The notice sighted stated the following two reasons as the basis for the motion of no confidence.

That the Speaker has engaged in activities that border on conspiracy to undermine stability and confidence of the current MARA Executive Government, under the leadership of the Premier Hon.Daniel Suidani. These activities when viewed collectively with its purpose and timing; are orchestrated purposely to overthrow the current government through a motion of no confidence notice dated 28 September. In so doing, the Hon. Speaker has acted in gross misuse of powers of his office, or brings the office of the Speaker into serious disrepute.



That the Speaker has gotten himself personally involved in the financial affairs of his ward. This action is contrary to the mandate under the Financial Management Ordinance 2018 and the Provincial Government Act. When viewed collectively, his conduct amounts to gross misuse of the powers of the office; or bring the status of his office into serious disrepute.

"With these points including others, which will be debated in detail on the floor, I wish to inform the general public and your office that a planned motion of no confidence against the Speaker of Malaita Provincial Assembly," he said.

The notice will take seven clear days before it will be debated on the floor of the assembly.





By WILSON SAENI

Auki News Bureau