Suidani calls for calm - Solomon Star News

Malaita Provincial Premier Daniel Suidani has called on the Malaita public to behave well when the motion of confidence is tabled on the floor of the Malaita Provincial Assembly today.

Premier Daniel Suidani made the call through Solomon Star Auki to confirm that the Malaita Full Assembly decides on the matter today.

"Let me remind the good citizens of our beloved Malaita Province to stay calm as the Full Assembly decides on the motion of no confidence tomorrow (today).

"The motion of no confidence will be debated to satisfy the intent of the mover and those behind the move.

"So please do not take advantage of the situation by involving in unlawful activities," the Premier warned.

The motion of no confidence will be the first business in the motion when the Full Assembly meets this morning.





By WILSON SAENI

Auki News Bureau