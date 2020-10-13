RSIPF investigates missing 7yr-old girl in Choiseul province - Solomon Star News

Officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) at Taro in Choiseul Province are investigating a seven-year-old girl who went missing at Piru Village in South Choiseul yesterday morning (12 October 2020).

Provincial Police Commander Chief Superintendent Vincent Eria says, “From the initial report received by Taro Police today, the seven-year-old girl went missing on Monday and is suspected to be killed by a crocodile.

The whole community in Piru is now searching for the girl and is also hunting for the suspicious crocodile.

“A team of investigators from Taro Police Station will leave tomorrow morning for Piru Village in South Choiseul to investigation the incident before we can determine the cause of death of the missing of the seven-year-old girl”

“I call on people in South Choiseul to be very careful and look out for your children to avoid such incidences from happening. I appeal to people at Piru Village and the surrounding communities to assist the police with the investigation into this matter,” says PPC Eria.



- RSIPF Media