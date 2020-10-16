Dr. Nathan Kere is New Chancellor for SINU - Solomon Star News

The Solomon Islands National University has a new Chancellor; He is one of our renowned Medical experts and academia Sir Dr. Nathan K. Kere. He has accepted his appointment by the Minister of Education and Human Resource Development Hon. Lanelle Tanangada MP on the recommendation of SINU Council as the next Chancellor for SINU for a term of two years.

Sir Dr. Kere replaced Chief Justice Sir Albert R. Palmar whose term as SINU Chancellor lapsed on 7th March 2020. Sir Albert conferred 3468 certificates in two graduation ceremonies held in 2018 and 2019.

Sir Dr. Kere is currently a Medical Officer and Managing Director of East Medical Centre, his private medical center in Honiara. He possessed vast experience in the medical industry in private, government, international NGOs, and multinational corporations and has served at the regional and international levels. He was knighted with Knight Commander of St. Michael & St. George (KCMG) by the Queen for services to Medicine and Community development.

Sir Dr. Kere also has vast experience in tertiary education level, having served once as the Chair of SICHE council and a consultant to Fiji School of Medicine, an external examiner, and contributed to the establishment of Masters in Tropical Health in the University of Queensland. He was also a visiting lecturer to some Universities in Thailand and Malaysia and once an internal lecturer at London University.

Sir Dr. Kere obtained his Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in London and has published numerous scientific articles all over the world to contribute to the control of infectious diseases, particularly on Malaria and also NDCs. He also published several SIG local scientific and official documents. As part of his Ph.D. studies, Sir Dr. Kere invented the bed-nets from mosquitoes that are now used by many across the globe.

Sir Dr. Kere’s first graduation ceremony with SINU as the University Chancellor will be in November 2020.

- SINU