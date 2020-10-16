PRC Ambassador visits HCC - Solomon Star News

Ambassador Li Ming with the Mayor Wilson Mamae and HCC Executive and City Clerk.

THE People’s Republic of China Ambassador to Solomon Islands His Excellency Li Ming made a courtesy call to Honiara City Mayor Wilson Mamae, his executive and management, Thursday.

During the meeting, Mr. Mamae congratulated Ambassador Li for being the first Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the Solomon Islands.

He said with the new relationship between China and Solomon Islands, Honiara City Council (HCC) is awaiting formalities to establish a sister relationship with an economically vibrant city in China.

Mr. Mamae added that he believed the relationship will bring changes in the city and also the needed support towards the 2023 Games which will be hosted by Honiara City.

He said HCC looked forward to enjoying a cordial working relationship with China.

Mr Li commended the City Mayor, council members, and the people of Honiara for their friendship.

He said the Chinese Embassy in Honiara will work together with Honiara City Council to foster the sister relationship between China’s Jiangmen City in Guangdong Province and Honiara City.

“Guangdong Province and Jiangmen City are now planning to provide supplies and assistance to Honiara City, this includes various municipal facilities, etc.

“We believe that that assistance will help Honiara accelerate urban infrastructure to improve the livelihood of your urban people,” he added.

In the fight against COVID-19, Ambassador Li said China through its local government has joined together with Honiara City and Solomon Islands government to fight against the pandemic.

He said China has so far provided more than 10,000 equipment such as personal protective equipment, face mask, and thermometer

“I believe this will consolidate the capacity of the city to fight against the pandemic,” he said.

He further added that although the diplomatic relationship between China and Solomon Islands is very young the practical cooperation in various field is unfolding

“And in particularly in Honiara, China is now starting to implement infrastructure such as the stadium for 2023 Pacific Games.

“We are still waiting for Solomon Islands government for other infrastructures to be built.

“China will cooperate closely with Honiara City in areas of infrastructure development, trade, education, and people to people links.

“We would like to see fruitful results to benefit both China and Honiara city,” Mr. Li said on Thursday.





By ANDREW FANASIA

Newsroom, Honiara