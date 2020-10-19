Amended COVID regulation now in force - Solomon Star News

THE new amendment to the COVID-19 Regulation has already been gazetted and come into effect as of last week.

Attorney General John Muria Junior confirmed this during the talkback show yesterday.

Muria said the amendment was made to allow front liners to effectively do their work especially given the country has recorded three positive cases.

“The new regulation was amended and put in place to enable our front liners to act accordingly during such time when we have positive COVID-19 cases,” he said.

He said the gazette was done last week and now it is already enforced.

“As of Monday last week, the regulation has been gazetted and they are now in force,” he said.

This paper understands the recent amendment has been the third given the regulation 1 has already been amended to regulation 2 earlier on when the country has still COVID-19 free.

The recent amendment means the country now operated under the COVID-19 Regulation 3.





By IAN M.KAUKUI

Newsroom, Honiara