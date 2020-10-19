112 in quarantine - Solomon Star News

THERE is so far 112 personnel undergoing quarantine in the various quarantine stations in the country.

Permanent Secretary (PS) of the Ministry of Health and Medical Services Pauline McNeil stated this during the weekly talkback show on Sunday.

Mrs McNeil said the 112 comprise of the 91 students from the Philippines, a St John Ambulance personnel 13 new Australian Defence Force (ADF) personnel arriving over the weekend plus three of them who have arrived early this month and four other diplomats.

She said the current focus is on the three positive cases and contact tracing is ongoing especially those on casual and close contacts with the current COVID-19 positive cases.

She added the three COVID-19 cases are still at the isolation ward and are currently under close monitoring by health workers.

“As of yesterday (Saturday) we still have our three confirmed cases at the isolation facility-2, whilst the other two that were inconclusive or suspected in connection with the first positive case were moved to the isolation facility one,” she said.

Mrs. McNeil said the other two that were red-flagged and brought over to the isolation ward with the St John Ambulance personal were already released and went back to the quarantine station to go through the resume of quarantine.

She then urges those at the quarantine stations to strictly comply with the health workers' protocols and rules as well as to provide the right information to them as they continue to daily monitoring at the quarantine station personals.





By IAN M.KAUKUI

Newsroom, Honiara