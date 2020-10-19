Philippines still with 4 COVID-19 cases  - Solomon Star News

LOCAL students studying in the Philippines and have contracted the COVID-19 still stand at four as of Sunday.

Secretary to Prime Minister (SPM) Dr. Jimmy Rodgers confirmed this during the weekly talkback show yesterday.

Dr. Rodgers said the numbers have already reached 22 in total who have tested positive but the other 18 have already been tested negative which means they have been discharged from the Red Cross and back into the hotels.

“So now we only have the four new ones who are still with the Philippines Red Cross,” he said.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare during his recent nationwide address said one of the four students is a female student who was pregnant and recently delivered a baby.

Mr. Sogavare said both mother and baby are in hospital and will be transferred to the Philippines Red Cross isolation facility to complete their quarantine.

He said the other three positive cases are already quarantined at the Red Cross isolation facility in the Philippines to complete their quarantine.





By IAN M.KAUKUI

Newsroom, Honiara