Malaita steps up COVID preparation - Solomon Star News

The Malaita Province Health Emergency Operation Centre has been in process of preparedness for deadly COVID 19.

Speaking at the handing over of Anololo community water supply in central Kwara’ae, Friday last week, Malaita Province Health Director and Chairman of the Provincial Health Emergency Operation Centre, Dr Henry Kako updated the community of Anololo that his committee has prepared a facility for an Isolation ward at the Kiluufi Hospital.

He said an isolation site has already been set up as part of the province’s preparation approach for the COVID-19.

The site preparation is now at its completion stage.

He added that the isolation ward can accommodate more than 10 beds.

He added work on a space that will be used to carry out tests and diagnosis for COVID 19 is currently in progress.

In addition to that he said, they have already set up a fever clinic in Auki purposely to do screening for symptom and sign related to COVID-19.

He said they have conducted training for health personnel, nurses and doctors as part of the preparedness.

However, Dr. Kako said the province is yet to have a quarantine site for people who come from places recorded with COVID-19.

He said the quarantine site is the very place to keep people suspected of COVID to stay away from the community.





By SOLOMON LOFANA

Auki News Bureau