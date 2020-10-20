GOOD NEWS - Solomon Star News

By ANDREW FANASIA

Honiara Newsroom





PRIME Minister (PM) Manasseh Sogavare says all 18 students who first contracted COVID-19 in the Philippines have tested negative and are now in government arranged accommodation, waiting to be repatriated home.

Mr. Sogavare made this positive news during his weekly nationwide address yesterday afternoon.

“Today I am very happy to inform the nation the first 18 cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines had reverted to negative and they had since been discharged from the Philippine Red Cross facilities,” he said.

He said all 18 students are now accommodated in government arranged accommodation in Manila, awaiting their repatriation home.

He said only the four newly diagnosed students are still at the Philippine Red Cross facilities.

He said these four included the young mother and her child, who had been discharged from the hospital to the Philippine Red Cross facility.

“Please continue to remember them in our prayers,” Mr. Sogavare told the nation.

A total of 22 students have tested positive following a number of tests in Manila while waiting for their repatriation flight.

The PM yesterday assured the students that as the PM and father of this nation, he will ensure they are brought home soon.

“To all our students, as your prime minister and as a father of this nation, it was and has always been my solemn responsibility to bring you all home with open arms,” he added.

Sogavare said despite the setbacks and consequences, this virus will not stop the government from bringing all the students home.

Meanwhile, as of yesterday Philippines has a total of 356, 618 cases to date.

As of yesterday, 2588 new cases were recorded with 72 deaths. So far, 6652 deaths have been recorded.

About 310,158 have recovered.