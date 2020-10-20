Ambassador Ming pays courtesy call on Opposition leader - Solomon Star News

THE first Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) to Solomon Islands has paid a courtesy visit to the Opposition Leader last week.

A statement from the PRC office said: “on Thursday, October 15th, His Excellency (H.E) Mr. Li Ming, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the Solomon Islands paid a courtesy call on the Hon. Leader of Opposition Matthew Wale at the National Parliament.

“Both sides exchanged views on strengthening bilateral relations and promoting cooperation in various fields between China and Solomon Islands,” the statement said.

Since his appointment to post in Solomon Islands H.E Ming has been busy engaging in a number of activities in the country.

Last week he met the Premier of Western Province David Gina.

PRC also donated masks to the government last week.