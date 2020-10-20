Public transport excluded from ESP - Solomon Star News

THE Economic Stimulus Package (ESP) only welcomes applicants for transportation that relates to tourism activities and not public transportation such as buses and taxis.

Permanent Secretary (PS) of the Ministry of Finance and Treasury as well as Chair of the ESP Committee McKinnie Dentana confirmed this during the talkback show on Sunday in response to queries from one listener.

During the talkback show, the chair was asked to explain why public transport is excluded from the ESP screening and funding.

Dentana in his response said there has been misunderstanding with regards to transportation under the current phase of the ESP.

“I want to clarify that the ESP only accepts transportation applications that are related to tourism activities which means other public transportation such as buses and taxis are excluded,” he said.





By IAN M.KAUKUI

Newsroom, Honiara