MP to stop essential support  - Solomon Star News

MEMBER of Parliament for North New Georgia, Rendova and Tetepare Danny Philip says he will stop paying for essential services to his constituents next year.

Mr. Philip made this announcement through the Constituency Development Office page recently.

“Next year I would like to announce that there will be no sea fares, no medical welfare for the sick, no school fees for primary to secondary schools and parents will bear some of SINU tuition.

“To avoid embarrassment, do not come to me or my constituency team next year to ask for the above,” Mr. Philip said.

He said his plan now is to relocate the Constituency Development Office from Honiara to Munda so that it is easier for constituents to access the office.

“This idea has been on my mind for some time now and I believe there is value in it.

“I would like to suggest we all work on this together to research into its practicality and appropriateness.

“Taking into account things like rentals of staff housing, office, availability of preferred supplier, invoicing, transportation, etc,” he said.





By LACHLAN EDDIE

HONIARA NEWSROOM