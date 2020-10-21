Police on bribery allegation - Solomon Star News

Police will only investigate bribery allegation into the motion of no confidence if the public raises the matter to police says Provincial Police Commander (PPC), Stanley Riolo.

PPC Riolo said since the motion of no confidence has been defeated on the floor of the Malaita Provincial Assembly, no one has come forward and raised complaints relating to the alleged bribery.

The PPC said the issue was raised in the print and social media lately, but no one has actually come forward raised it with police so that police will investigate the bribery allegation.

With that, the PPC said police will definitely investigate the allegations if someone is willing to come forward and raise it with police for investigation.





By WILSON SAENI

Auki News Bureau