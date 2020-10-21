Statistic office says goodbye to census officers - Solomon Star News

The Solomon Islands National Statistics Office (SINSO) last week Friday 16 October 2020 farewelled the last group of its data entry officers, marking the end of their employment contracts.

The thirty-plus data officers were part of a group of people recruited by the statistics office in March this year to record all the data they had collected from the 2019 nation-wide census. The data entry was the second phase of the census project.

The first group’s contract ended on the 1st of October, while the second group’s contract expired on Thursday 15th October.

Speaking during a brief meeting with them, Government Statistician and Census Commissioner Douglas Kimi acknowledged the group for their significant contribution towards the census project.

Meanwhile, Deputy Government Statistician Samson Kanamoli highlighted that a great number of Solomon Islands citizens have benefited from the various employment opportunities the statistics office has offered.

“In the ministry of Finance & Treasury NSO with its national projects, for instance, Censuses and surveys have always given employment opportunities for all citizens dispute lacking infrastructures and mobilization powers,” Mr. Kanamoli said.

“NSO has also hosted a good number of youths at work every year in support of their projects and providing employment building capacity to youth at work participants.

“Some may be a stepping stone for their future employment hunts and some gain better experience to their next career in the near future.”

In response, the group’s spokesperson Micheal Dimola Barasi expressed their gratitude for the opportunity they have been given.

“We have learnt a lot from our experiences with the office, including the training you have provided.

“Some of us might even consider taking up studies to become statisticians in the future.”

The National Statistics Office is currently progressing the data editing processing phase which is likely to be completed by early first quarter of 2021.

It will immediately be followed by the data analysis phase towards mid-2021 as SINSO plans to release the first analysis results towards the end of 2021.

- SINSO Press