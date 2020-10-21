MAL PS congratulates rural women  - Solomon Star News

THE Permanent Secretary (PS) for the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock has congratulated rural women around the country in her message marking the International Rural Women’s Day celebrations in Honiara.

Ethel Frances echoed her congratulatory message on Friday 16 October over the national broadcaster during World Food celebrations.

“I want to thank our rural women around the country who have contributed to the development of our communities and country,” PS Frances said.

PS Frances added she believes everyone grew up as village people and witnessed the struggles their parents have gone through.

“Sometimes you look at your mum and know she is putting the extra mile just to ensure she met her obligations.

“I know because I was raised by a village mother and there were times when she looked so tired, but she just got up and did what was required of her,” PS Frances said.

“Therefore, I wish to acknowledge and celebrate the contributions of our women and rural women farmers throughout the country.

The International Day of Rural Women falls on Thursday 15 October.

The day was celebrated in Honiara with the theme ‘Iumi Tugeda Buildim Rural Women Fo Stanap Strong Lo Taem blo COVID-19.





By ESTHER NURIA

Newsroom, Honiara