Constituency office relocation plan welcomed - Solomon Star News

THE people of South New Georgia, Rendova & Tetepare (SNGR&T) Constituency are happy with the plan to relocate the Constituency Office to Munda in the Western Province.

Although the relocation plan is yet to be confirmed, the initiative has been widely welcomed.

Munda is central to the constituency and the MP for SNGR&T Mr. Danny Philip is scouting to see the office’s usefulness and viability to the people.

However, it is understood that Munda is the best choice for such an office because of the availability of power, water, internet connectivity, airport, and generally the center of commerce and business in the Marovo Lagoon.

Munda can be easily accessed by boat by South New Georgia and Rendova constituents.

Bulk material deliveries for constituency projects will be easy to transport to the villages and people because of the township’s strategic location.

Mr. Philip said he has seen the value of his decision to relocate the office.

The relocation will be a huge relief for people in the constituency from having to travel to Honiara which is often costly.

If the plan eventuated, 80-85% of rural people will directly benefit from the arrangement.

Mr. Philip remains committed to his people and will continue to help them through the Constituency Development Office (CDO).





By LACHLAN EDDIE

Newsroom, Honiara