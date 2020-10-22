Police impartiality questioned - Solomon Star News

A MAN from Malaita province has queried Auki police on how investigations into the incident that took place at Kwikwisi village in West Kwarae are conducted.

Frank Filoa who is a victim and an eyewitness said that on 24 February 2018 at around 3 pm, a group of men armed with a firearm came to their village and burnt down six dwelling houses.

This happened after an argument over land where a logging company is operating.

During the arson, pigs and food gardens were destroyed and there was also gunshot being fired.

He said the matter was later reported and attended to by Auki police the following day and investigations kick-started.

Mr. Filoa said that since then, there was no arrest made to this day.

“However, on Tuesday of this week, Police in Auki instead arrested my brother for alleged possession of a firearm, whilst those of the other party are walking free after the havoc they caused,” Mr Filoa said.

The arrest brought to question the impartiality of the Police in enforcing the law.

“We are witnesses to what happened 24th February 2018 and we are prepared to testify in court to prove our side of the story,” he said.



By FOLLET JOHN

Newsroom, Honiara

