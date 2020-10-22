Missing RAV 4 case for bail revocation hearing - Solomon Star News

The missing Rav4 vehicle was involved in an accident prior to its disappearance.

THE case of an on-suspension police officer who was charged after a RAV 4 went missing from the Kukum Traffic Centre Compound last December will return to court on October 27.

This is for the hearing of a bail revocation.

Michael Haomae, who was the traffic coordinator at that time of the offence is facing one count of conversion.

The hearing of the bail revocation was supposed to be made this week.

However, since the lawyer representing the accused is on compassionate leave to his home province the matter was further deferred to next week.

The prosecution is applying to have Haomae’s bail revoked and for him to be remanded in custody because he allegedly breached one of his bail conditions.

This was over allegations Haomae interfered with two of prosecution’s witnesses.

One of his bail conditions restricted him to interfere with the prosecution’s witnesses.

Haomae was charged after a RAV 4 went missing from the Kukum Traffic Centre compound last December.

The RAV 4 was believed to have involved in an accident with an ambulance from the National Referral Hospital (NRH) at Kukum on 9 September 2019.

The driver of the RAV 4 was making his way out of road at Florence Young junction when it hit the ambulance that was making an emergency run.

Police attended the scene and took the RAV 4 to the Kukum Traffic Centre that same day.

The owners of the vehicle on 25 December 2019, went to the traffic centre to check on their vehicle, only to their dismay to find that it was no longer there.

They asked the officers at the traffic centre of the whereabouts of their vehicle but no one seemed to know.

Following the complaints raised by the owners of the vehicle, an investigation has been carried out by the police which resulted in Haomae’s arrest.

The RAV 4 was later found in possession of a person at his residence in Honiara and was retrieved by the police.

Police kept the vehicle at police’s training area at Hell’s point at Alligator Creek, East of Honiara awaiting the outcome of this matter.

George Gray of Public Solicitor’s Office represented the accused while Public Prosecutor Paul Junior Fanasia appeared for the Crown.





By ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN

Newsroom, Honiara