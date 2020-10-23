ONE CASE - Solomon Star News

By IAN M.KAUKUI

Newsroom, Honiara





THE country has recorded an additional COVID-19 positive case this week bringing the total to four.

However, the good news is that the first three cases have tested negative.

The latest results came following the fourth round of test this week, the Minister of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) Dr. Culwick Togamana confirmed this during the nationwide address yesterday.

He said the three students that have been tested positive with COVID-19 in Solomon Islands have now tested negative along with all those in the quarantine centres.

“I am happy to announce that the result of the fourth test of our three positive cases has returned negative including our other students from the two quarantine stations,” he said.

He said after the fourth round of tests, the three turned negative including all other students in the two quarantine stations (GBR and Chengs).

This means there's only one active case currently in isolation.

Dr. Togamana however announced that the country has recorded another positive case after the fourth round of tests conducted.

“That student has earlier admitted at the isolation ward at the National Referral Hospital (NRH) with COVID-19 symptoms, however, he was tested negative three times already and only picked up on the fourth round of testing,” he said.

He said the student was in close contact with the second positive case that is now negative at the isolation unit at the NRH.

Dr. Togamana said the latest COVID-19 takes the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Solomon Islands to four (4).

He then assured the nation that the government is confident to contain the COVID-19 impacts from the concerned student.

Over the weekend eighteen (18) students who were assessed to be ‘low risk’ by the Public Health Emergency Surveillance Unit have been shifted to two other government-managed Quarantine Stations (QS).

A statement from the National Disaster Council said the male group of students was transported from Chengs Building under strict protocols to Vimo and SA Apartments which are located at the western end of Henderson Airport.

Of the total three (3) are accommodated at SA station whilst 15 are at Vimo Apartment.

These students were assessed and identified in the ‘contact tracing process’ as those that either had no exposure, or very low-risk exposure, to any of the 3 positive cases.

The total number of students remaining at the Chengs Building stands now at 54.

Police continue to support private security firms to maintain high security at the quarantine stations.

The focus now is to contain the virus within the Chengs QS and eliminate it from there.