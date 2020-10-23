CASH OFFER FAIL - Solomon Star News

TWO employees of a logging company operating in Malaita Province attempted to offer money to the Provincial Police Commander (PPC) for Malaita this week.

Report reaching the paper said Stanley Riolo was visited by two men associated with the company.

The company had come under media spotlight for allegedly illegal logging activities on one of the tribal lands in Malaita.

The report claimed the duo visited Auki Police Station on Wednesday afternoon with a yellow envelope packed with cash.

The two loggers entered the police station and asked to see the PPC in his office.

Once inside they allegedly offered the envelope to PPC Riolo.

They told the PPC to accept the envelope as a gift from the logging company.

The PPC then told the two loggers that he did not work for the company and did not expect any gift from the company.

The duo insisted that their boss wanted him to take the envelope as a gift.

Realising their mission was going to be a failure, one of the men called their boss to speak directly with the PPC in an attempt to convince him to accept the gift.

Confirming the encounter to Solomon Star Auki News Bureau, PPC Riolo said that the loggers insisted that he took the money but he refused and ordered them to leave his office.

"I told them that I will not accept the money."

He further told them that police will always remain impartial in the pursuance of its duty and attend to any complaints.

The PPC also mentioned that the police are not going to take sides and worst still, accept favors or bribe from anyone.

"I ordered the two loggers out from my office with the money they intend to offer to me as a gift," PPC Riolo said.

Landowners in a statement said the company has been operating illegally on their tribal land. The intention of the gift is unclear.

However, it was claimed the move to offer money shows loggers want police support knowing they are operating illegally on tribal land.





By WILSON SAENI

Auki News Bureau