All foreign assistance should benefit SI - Solomon Star News

The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in the Solomon Islands has recently reiterated their view on foreign assistance to Solomon Islands during an interview with Solomon Star.

The Embassy has pointed out that, all foreign assistance should bring real benefit to the people of Solomon Islands.

The Embassy emphasized that, as the largest developing country in the world, China has a similar experience with Solomon Islands in the path of national development and poverty eradication.

“We provide necessary assistance to other developing countries within our capacity, and under the framework of South-to-South Cooperation. China always honours its commitments and never pays lip service, never imposes its will onto others, nor interferes with other countries’ internal affairs.

“There are no political conditions attached to China’s assistance, and China does not seek any geopolitical purposes.

“China will be pleased to see other countries, inside or outside of the region, provide assistance to Solomon Islands, as long as such assistance can be faithfully implemented, in full respect of the sovereignty of Solomon Islands, and for the real benefit of the people of Solomon Islands,” the statement said.





