Premier Suidani to speak at Firisua’s by-election launch - Solomon Star News

CENTRAL Honiara by-election contender Pauline Radoe Firisua will launch her election campaign at the Honiara High School grounds on Saturday.

The event is scheduled to start at 10 am.

A spokesman for her campaign team said Malaita Premier Daniel Suidani will be the guest speaker at the launch.

Mrs. Firisua is expected to outline her election intentions and policies during the launch.

A former Central banker, she will be contesting as an “Independent” candidate.

“I am contesting for our children, women, youth, and family in this by-election,” Mrs. Firisua said earlier said in a statement.

“I wanted to secure the Central Honiara seat for them,” she added.

Mrs. Firisua served with the Central Bank of Solomon Islands for over 10 years, specializing in the GIS system, before moving to the Ministry of Health and Medical Service where she worked as a statistician.

After her retirement from the ministry, she continued to voluntarily serve in various faith-based organizations such as Sunday School, Child Evangelism, Trauma Counselling, and Boys & Girls Brigade.

“Faith-based learning helps our children to travel a smooth journey in life as better citizens.

“I’ve learned over the last 30 years that we, as a country, have not done enough for our children.

“I wanted to see a secured future for our children.

“I believe our children deserve a better and brighter future,” she said.

The by-election will be held on 18 November 2020.



