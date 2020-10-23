Police news in brief - Solomon Star News

Police land issue at Pelau, MOI sorted



A MEETING over land issues between chiefs, landowners of Pelau, Malaita Outer Islands and Police last week has been successful.

Police Chief Mostyn Mangau has travelled to Pelau with the Police ministry’s permanent secretary last week to sort out the land issues police face during their operation there.

“The purpose of the visit is to discuss with community elders at Pelau where our current operation is deployed to about land issues police face during this operation,” Mangau told reporters at his weekly conference yesterday.

Mangau said the land issues were raised due to mixed messages that reached landowners at Pelau.

“The meeting was successfully conducted and elders at Pelau were clear on the land issues.

“They also offered two islands at Pelau, along our border for the police operation.

Mangau further added that ongoing arrangements will be done later as they continue to deploy officers for this operation.

“So our officers are no longer based in the village but on the Islands at the border which makes it easier to respond to any situation.

The police chief said the visit was made possible with the assistance of the Solomon Islands Police Development Program (SIPDP) and Australian Defence Force.

Three crocs killed in Choiseul





THREE crocodiles have been killed at Piru, South Choiseul as the search for the missing seven-year-old girl continues.

Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau told reporters at his weekly conference yesterday that the body of a girl that was believed to have been killed by a crocodile at Piru has yet to be found.

“Following the incident, police mounted an operation and killed two crocodiles in their hunt for the killer crocodile,” Mangau said.

Mangau added that the community at Piru also killed a crocodile.

He appealed to crocodile prone communities to take precautions when sighting a crocodile in their areas.

“The safety of our children is important and we must provide guidance and make sure our children are safe.

He urged adults to accompany children when going near the water.

“It is the responsibility of parents to make sure our children are safe,” Managua further added.

He also said that there is quite an increase in the number of crocodile attacks reported to police from time to time.

The girl went missing at Piru Village, South Choiseul on 12 October this year.

The community with the assistance of police searched for the girl soon after she went missing but had not found her since.

POLICE 24/7 operation continues





POLICE CHIEF Mostyn Mangau assures the nation that the police operation centre is still activated and performing its work 24 hours, seven days a week during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mangau told reporters at his weekly conference yesterday that the police operation centre performing its work 24/7 to provide strategic guidelines, command control and coordination of police operations throughout the country.

“Police are also participating with other agencies to run talkback show and updates on the Covid-19 issues,” Mangau said.

He said police are continuing to carry out logistical support on current operation at the border.

Mangau further added that the logistic support provided by the police also supports all government agencies deployed to the border to service the purpose of the operation and to meet the intention of our government to protect us from Covid-19.

The police chief said police continues to patrol the quarantine stations with the deployment of 15 officers.

“They are currently accommodated at the Guadalcanal Beach Resort (GBR) at Henderson for the duration of their deployment to support the camp management security and other agencies looking after our camps.”