NOT SUIDANI BUT MRS KAUHUE - Solomon Star News

Ella Kauhue (L) will be the guest speaker at Pauline Radoe Firisua's (R) election campaign launch.

MALAITA Premier Daniel Suidani will no longer be able to speak at the election campaign launch of Central Honiara candidate Pauline Radoe Firisua, Saturday.

This was due to a change in Suidani’s official engagement.

However, Mrs. Firisua said she was pleased women’s rights advocator Ella Kauhue has agreed to fill the gap.

“I’m happy Ella, who is always passionate about women’s issues, has agreed to speak at my election campaign launch,” Mrs. Firisua said yesterday.

She said Ella is someone who is highly respected both here and abroad and has deep and broad knowledge about issues affecting the country today.

The launching event will take place at 10 am today at Honiara High School.

Mrs. Firisua is expected to outline her election intentions and policies during today’s event.

Mrs. Kauhue said she was pleased to be invited to speak at the election campaign launch of a female candidate.

“I’m a firm believer in gender equality and shared leadership,” Mrs. Kauhue, who is currently the Solomon Islands Country Program Manager for Plan International office in Honiara, said yesterday.

“This is something I will be highlighting at the election campaign launching ceremony,” she added.

A former Central banker, Mrs. Firisua will be contesting the November 18 by-election as an “Independent” candidate.

“I am contesting for our children, women, youth, and family in this by-election,” Mrs. Firisua earlier said in a statement.

“I wanted to secure the Central Honiara seat for them,” she added.

Mrs. Firisua served with the Central Bank of Solomon Islands for over 10 years, specializing in the GIS system, before moving to the Ministry of Health and Medical Service where she worked as a statistician.

After her retirement from the ministry, she continued to voluntarily serve in various faith-based organizations such as Sunday School, Child Evangelism, Trauma Counselling, and Boys & Girls Brigade.

“Faith-based learning helps our children to travel a smooth journey in life as better citizens.

“I’ve learned over the last 30 years that we, as a country, have not done enough for our children.

“I wanted to see a secure future for our children.

“I believe our children deserve a better and brighter future,” she said.