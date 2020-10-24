CALL TO STAFF CLINIC - Solomon Star News

An appeal to staff Maetawa Clinic as quickly as possible

By George Atkin

Kira Kira Correspondent





THE Chairman of Maetawa Clinic of Ward 5 in Arosi 2 of West Makira, Mr William Ha’abwara has appealed to the Ministry of Health and Medical Services to staff the newly built Maetawa Community Health Centre as quickly as possible.

He made the appeal while speaking at the opening of the newly built Maetawa Community Health Centre, October 14, 2020.

Mr Ha’abwara said while the local people will be responsible to take care of Maetawa Community Health Centre, it is the responsibility of the Ministry of Health and Medical Services to appoint a Registered Nurse to provide the important health services to people of Bwa’uraha, Heranigau, Rumahui and catchment areas of Maetawa.

“The Ministry must consider seriously our appeal for staffing our health centre as we have been crying for a long time to have easy access to such important health services.

“And we must thank the Rural Development Program, donor countries and institutions both overseas and local, for funding the community health centre, and the local contractors for building it, as its presence at our doorsteps will now relieve us from having to seek medical attention elsewhere”.