One Link second bail ruling, Monday - Solomon Star News

THE ruling on a second bail application for One Link Pacifica director Gerrad Tauohu will be delivered on Monday next week.

Tauohu in May this year had also applied for bail but his application was refused by Deputy Chief Magistrate Ricky Iomea.

His lawyer then made another bail application to the High Court but was referred back to the Honiara Magistrate’s Court.

The High Court judge was of the view that Tauohu should first appeal the decision of the magistrate to refuse his first bail application before applying for bail at the High Court.

Ruling on the second bail application was listed for Monday next week before Iomea at 9 am.

Tauohu faces 38 counts of false pretense contrary to section 308 (a) of the Penal Code [Cap. 26] and one account of Unlicensed Financial Institution prohibited contrary to section 3(2) (a) of the Financial Institution Act.

He had already pleaded not guilty to the charges and will be facing a two weeks trial commencing November 15.

The allegations he faces relate to the complaints made from five mentors involving more than $461,000 between December 2019 and February 2020.

It was alleged the mentors gave the money to the accused but he had failed to repay the money with interests.

The money belongs to One Link customers.

Tauohu then escaped to Malaita without repaying the money.

Police, however, arrested him after receiving complaints from the scheme’s mentors and customers who had invested in the scheme but are yet to receive their payments.

One link Pacifica customers had allegedly invested a total of $56,440, 4575 in the scheme but police had only managed to recover $336,891.20.

Tauohu is being represented by Rodgers Tovosia of DNS & Partners law firm while appearing for the Crown is Public Prosecutor Jonathan Auga.





By ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN

Honiara, Newsroom