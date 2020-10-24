RSIPF Fire & Rescue officers trained on High And Low Angle Rescue  - Solomon Star News

AS PART of their continuous specialized technical and capability training, Fire and Rescue officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) underwent training on High and Low Angle Rescue (HALAR) from 12 -16 October 2020 at the Fire Training facility at the Central Fire Station in Honiara and at the Rove Police Headquarters.

“The officers were trained on the areas such as setting up the Hauling system, belaying, Repelling, Ascending, and Descending. They further trained on in familiarizing and understanding the usage of the HALAR Rescue equipment such as Harness, Carabina, Ropes and knots, D4 and so forth,” says Supervising Director Fire and Rescue Department, Inspector Stephen Dekyi

“This HALAR training is important because it equips these officers with the knowledge and skills to rescue a casualty from high angle or heights above and as well as low angle below such as slopes, pits, and cliffs using these modern and specialized rescue equipment.”

Inspector Dekyi adds, “This training gives the officers a taste of working at heights which gradually builds confidence to the officers. I wish to thank my officers for their commitment to complete the training.”