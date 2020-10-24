MUP Gov’t sets measures for COVID - Solomon Star News

THE Premier of Makira Ulawa Province Julian Maka’a says his Government has agreed on measures it will take as it prepares for COVID 19 under an Adaption Policy.

He says the first measure is to limit the number of seaports and airports in the Province to 10 under the COVID 19 Adaption Policy.

He revealed the measures to the people of Ward 5 in the Arosi 2 area of West Makira while speaking at the opening of Maetawa Community Health Centre Building on October 14, 2020.

Mr. Maka’a said the number of seaports is seven, while the number of airports is three. The seaports are Piapia and Marou Bay in West Makira, Kira Kira, the Provincial Capital, Ugi and Su’umoli in Ugi-Ulawa Constituency, and Namuga and Santa Anna, in East Makira Constituency.

And the airports are at Kira Kira, Arona on Ulawa Island, and Santa Anna Island.

Premier Maka’a said if COVID 19 gets worse, his Provincial Government would take further measures such as restricting the number of ships and planes arriving in the Province.

But for now, “I can assure you that the measures taken by the National Government are working very well with the positive cases in Honiara being placed within an Isolation Centre there.

“My Government will have more updates through the media in the coming weeks and months.

“For now please do not take unnecessary trips to Honiara, but let us stay home and monitor the situation in Honiara”.

Meanwhile, Premier Maka’a said the Adaption Policy will help with the direction on how “we can look after people of our beloved Province as they face the challenges of the Corona Virus Disease.

“We don’t want the Government and people to be complacent, but we must all be proactive in taking practical measures and to be ready for it”.

He said his Executive had already passed the Adaption Policy measures to the Provincial Disaster Operations Committee to help “us to implement them.

“We don’t want to just talk and hear about the virus because it’s better to be involved in exercises so that in the event that it reaches our shores, we would know what to do”.





By George Atkin,

Kira Kira Correspondent