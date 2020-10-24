79 graduate to RNs  - Solomon Star News

The newly Registered Nurses (RNs) lining up outside St. Barnabas Cathedral before the graduation ceremony.

Held at the St. Barnabas Cathedral in Honiara, the graduation ceremony was attended by the Ministry of Health and Medical Service Officials, Solomon Islands Nursing Council representatives, new grandaunts, parents, and friends.

Speaking during the ceremony, Guest of Honor and Minister of Health and Medical Services, Hon. Dr. Culwick Togamana congratulated MHMS through the National Administration, the Nursing Council of Solomon Islands, Solomon Islands National University and Pacific Adventist University, National Referral Hospital and Atoifi Adventist Hospital, Honiara City Council Health Services, Guadalcanal, Malaita, Central Islands, Makira Ulawa and Rennell Bellona Provincial Health services for their part in developing the young nurses over the last four years to finally realize their achievement.

Minister Togamana said the World Health Organization (WHO) has the designated the year 2020 as the International Year of Nurses and Midwives.

“Nurses are being recognised at the global level for the unique contribution they bring to the wellbeing of all the peoples of the world.

“In the current COVID-19 that the world is experiencing, nurses are playing very crucial and pivotal roles in the preparedness, response, and recovery stages of the pandemic,” Minister Togamana said.

Minister Togamana reminded the nurses that this is not only a time to celebrate but also an opportunity to reflect on the Nursing workforce and determine the areas of health service gaps and needs of the provinces as well as the National Referral Hospital in terms of our health services delivery.

“As the WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, once said and I quote, “We cannot achieve health-related targets in Sustainable Development Goals unless we empower and equip nurses and midwives, and harness their power”.

The minister added that the 79 registered nurses will add capacity resources and value to the overall health services workforce in the country.

Nursing Council of Solomon Islands, National Director of Nursing, RN Michael Larui said without the support of the Solomon Islands National University, National Referral Hospital, Honiara City Council, Families and Friends, yesterday’s graduation would not be possible.

“I thanked all of you, through your support these nurses have graduated today (yesterday),” RN Michael Larui said.

Newly Registered Nurse, Linta Fikisi Afia told Solomon Star that she was proud of her achievement and now ready to put to use what she has learnt.

“I want to thank my family, and especially my husband for his support and understanding throughout my studies,” Ms. Fikisi said.

BY ESTHER NURIA

NEWSROOM HONIARA