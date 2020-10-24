National Judicial Workshop - Solomon Star News

THE High Court of the Solomon Islands and the Pacific Judicial Strengthening Initiative (PJSI) will be hosting a three-day National Judicial Workshop from 21-23 October 2020.

The workshop will be attended by 20 Judges and Magistrates from across the Solomon Islands. The objectives of this workshop are to provide an online forum for Judicial Officers to exchange their experiences on a range of topical themes, including leadership, ethics, court practice, case management, and the impacts of COVID-19.

The workshop will be formally opened by the Honourable Chief Justice Sir Albert Rocky Palmer, and Her Excellency, Mrs. Georgina Roberts, New Zealand High Commissioner to the Solomon Islands. Several esteemed speakers will present remotely over the three-day workshop, including the Honourable Justice Debra Mortimer of the Federal Court of Australia; the Honourable Magistrate Greg Benn of the Magistrates Court of Western Australia; Dr. Livingston Armytage, Technical Director of PJSI; Ms. Jennifer Akers, Efficiency Adviser of PJSI; and Mr. Tony Lansdell, ICT Adviser of PJSI.

The workshop is one of many activities being remotely held by the Pacific Judicial Strengthening Initiative across the Pacific. The Initiative is funded by the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, which has supported promoting the rule of law across the Pacific over recent years.