MUP Gov’t issues immediate response measures - Solomon Star News

THE Makira Ulawa Provincial Government has issued immediate response measures on the COVID 19 situation in Solomon Islands.

A media release from the Communications Unit of the Provincial Disaster Organizing Committee says the immediate response measures are relayed to the people of Makira Ulawa Province, Chiefs, Community Leaders, Stakeholders, Non-Governmental Organizations, Business Houses and Government Officers.

The media release says, whilst the Provincial Government of Unity, Reform and Advancement led by Premier Julian Maka’a is sure it can do the best it can in the COVID 19 situation, it has to be responsible and obligatory in its response to align the Provincial Capacity when collaborating whatever calls are made to this cause.

The media release says “your Provincial Government has embarked on the COVID-19 Adaption Policy Strategy Document in order to ensure an effective collaborative response to the situation caused by this global pandemic”.

It says the Makira Ulawa Provincial Government under a COVID-19 Resolution passed on October 7, 2020, approved that it will implement the following immediate response measures.

1) Scaling down of non-essential travels out of Makira Ulawa Province.

2) All Makira Ulawa citizens within the Solomon Islands are encouraged to return to the Province within two (2) weeks.

3) Kira Kira unemployed residents to return to their respective home villages.

4) Imposing an indefinite ban on all social activities.

5) Imposing an indefinite ban on non-essential travels to Makira Ulawa Province.

6) Removal of all illegal economic activities and structures within Kira Kira Township.

7) Impose a simulation curfew to curtail movement within Kira Kira Township.

The media release says the Provincial Premier, Mr. Maka’a says, “I call for your support and understanding of my Government’s efforts to control, respond and eradicate the coronavirus from our shores”.

Mr. Maka’a adds, “Nothing is harder to overcome when we unite and consolidate to advance our common beliefs”.

Our Kira Kira Office has not been given how the Adaption Policy Measures will be monitored to ensure proper implementation when this report was put together.





By George Atkin,

Kira Kira Correspondent