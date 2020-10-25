NZ assistance for CAASI hailed  - Solomon Star News

Director of Civil Aviation Brian Halisanau (Ag) receiving the USB drive from Mrs. Georgina Roberts, New Zealand High Commissioner to SI.

THE Civil Aviation Authority of Solomon Islands (CAASI) within the Ministry of Communication and Aviation is glad to receive assistance in the form of USB drives from the New Zealand High Commission Office in the Solomon Islands as part of its support following the burning down of the CAASI office earlier this year.

Director of Civil Aviation Brian Halisanau (Ag) said they are pleased with the assistance as it would help them in their filing efforts.

The New Zealand High Commission office in a statement issued yesterday said that the burning of the CAASI office was a saddening incident.

The statement further said that the incident has prompted them to assist with the USB drives.

“We were sad to hear the unfortunate news earlier this year that the Civil Aviation Authority Solomon Islands (CAASI) office had burnt down.”

The statement said the drive contains flight inspection reports, surveys, change requests to aeronautical information, and procedures for a number of airfields within the Provinces and Honiara.

“We were able to source this information from Airways New Zealand that has a longstanding technical working relationship with CAASI.”





By IAN M.KAUKUI

Honiara Newsroom