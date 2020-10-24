Maka’a assures Arosi 2 of better services - Solomon Star News

MAKIRA Ulawa Provincial Premier, Mr. Julian Maka’a has assured the people of Ward 5 in Arosi 2 of West Makira that his Government will struggle with them for better health services.

He made the assurance while speaking at the opening of the Maetawa Community Health Centre Building in Ward 5 of Arosi 2 in West Makira, October 14, 2020.

Mr. Maka’a who visited the area for the first time said “I can assure you that we are together in the struggle for better services not only in the health sector but in other sectors as well.

“And my attendance reflected my Government’s cover lead – Unity, Reform, and Advancement.

“We unite when we face challenges and we unite when we deal with issues because unity is our strength to make a positive future.

“And unity will help us to identify our problems and change our focus on them, as together we move, change and advance into the future.

“So, let us Unite, Reform and Advance today and tomorrow”.

Meanwhile, Premier Maka’a used the occasion to visit the tomb of the country’s first Chief Minister, former-Prime Minister, and late Member of the National Parliament for West Makira for many years, Mr. Solomon Mamaloni who died in 2000.

He said it was a privilege to visit late Solo’s tomb.