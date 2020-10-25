MARA to introduce new ordinances - Solomon Star News

Malaita Premier Daniel Suidani has announced that an amendment to the Malaita province Business License Ordinance was passed by the assembly in July 2020.

The premier made the announcement during the assembly meeting on the 16th October 2020 in Auki.

He said the executive had already endorsed the Fisheries Management Ordinance 2020.

The premier further stated that the ordinance will be brought before the assembly for final endorsement before it will be sent to the Minister of Ministry of Provincial Government and Institutional Strengthening MPGIS for ascending and gazetting.

He adds that the MARA government has made a declaration to the betel nut ordinance upon the completion of the new Auki betel nut market.

“This declaration will make it criminal for anyone to sell betel nut anywhere within the township except at the Auki betel nut market. This is the only facility that betel nut will be sold at in Auki town.” Suidani said.

He said MARA government has endorsed another Amendment to the business licence ordinance 2020 and will table the amendment during the Assembly sitting.

He said the MARA government is now working on the litter prevention Ordinance 2020, the harbour Ordinance 2020, the Auki central Market Regulation as well as reviewing the Malaita Chazon Authority Ordinance.

“We expect to table these ordinances in the next assembly meeting. In fact, work on these ordinances has progressed well and our legal officer should have them ready before the next sitting of the provincial assembly,” the premier said.





By SOLOMON LOFANA

Auki News Bureau