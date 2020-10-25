Togamana: SI needs advanced nursing practice - Solomon Star News

Minister Dr. Culwick Togamana posing in a group photo with some of the newly registered nurses.

Ministry of Health and Medical Services stated that ‘Nursing in Solomon Island needs to consider advanced nursing practices and extended nursing roles’.

Dr. Culwick Togamana made the statement during the 2020 Nurses Registration ceremony on Friday 23 October at St. Barnabas Cathedral.

“In a country where many of its programs are nurse-led with a continuous shortage of medical doctors, its regulations regarding practice needs to be reviewed to support advance practice; presenting the evidence and using it to build new services and influences policy; and importantly, getting more nurses in senior leadership positions to be the voice to lead,” Minister Togamana said.

He said the current nursing regulations will be reviewed in alignment with the nursing council Act to ensure it is permissive to allow for nurses to be able to extend roles and responsibilities.

“Work on the review of the Solomon Islands Nursing council Act is currently being discussed and will progress in 2021,” Togamana said.

He said the National Nursing Administration, Nursing Council of Solomon Islands, and Solomon Islands Nurses Association must enhance cohesion to promote and advance nursing in the pursuit of improved and better patient health services.

International nurses’ day theme ‘A Voice to Lead, Nursing the World to Health’ is vitally important to show the world what nurses play a vital role in the health and medical services everywhere,” explained Togamana.

“Let the voice of nursing be heard around the globe. As carers, healers, educators, leaders, and advocators, nurses are fundamental in the provision of safe, accessible, and affordable care,” Togamana said.

He added the need for stronger nursing leadership is to help improve health and good advanced practice. Hence, nursing innovation must be explored by looking at nursing program developments and the importance of labour market analysis in nursing workforce planning.

“The importance of good care environments and how they are associated with better patient and nurse outcomes; along with the need to transform nursing education to improve practice and promote lifelong learning are paramount considerations.

“Impact of safe staffing on patient outcomes must be addressed and how nurses can be retained through recognition and rewards are initiatives that must be instituted to enhance recognition,” Togamana said.





By ESTHER NURIA

NEWSROOM HONIARA