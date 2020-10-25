MPAs reconciled - Solomon Star News

Malaita Provincial Premier Daniel Suidani (centre) with some members of opposition group that moved the recent motion of No confidence against his leadership.

The Members of the Malaita Provincial government had conducted a low key reconciliation ceremony amongst themselves after the assembly meeting at the greenhouse on 23rd October in Auki.

The reconciliation was opened with a word of prayer led by the MPA for Ward 20 Jimmy Rerehe to wind up the revised budget meeting for 2020/2021.

The brief reconciliation was agreed to by the MPAs on the floor of the provincial assembly as a sign of togetherness to push Malaita province’s development agenda forward.

The reconciliation involved MPAs joining hands to demonstrate their forgiveness, and reunion to work together in the remaining years as a government to serve the people of Malaita.

The Mover of recent Motion of no confidence David Solo Baerara in his sin die motion speech said that the motion was a check and balance of MARA’s commitment to live up to its policies and development aspirations for the province.

However, he admitted that MARA is a solid and powerful government that he believes will continue to lead the people of Malaita province.

Prior to the brief reconciliation, Malaita Provincial Premier Daniel Suidani welcome the reconciliation prayer and call for working together to push Malaita in development.





By SOLOMON LOFANA

Auki News Bureau