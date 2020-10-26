Risk profiles arrive  - Solomon Star News

A repatriation flight that arrived last night in the country has brought in a mixture of risk people.

Secretary to Prime Minister (SPM) Dr. Jimmy Rodgers revealed this on Sunday during the talk-back show.

Close to 31 students plus a number of local footballers who played in England arrived last night on the repatriation flight.

Two of the footballers tested positive during the pre-departure test and have been left behind.

He said the flight has a mix of risk profiles which requires swap testing upon arrival to determine where they should go to either at the quarantine station or to the isolation centres.

“For those, we identify coming from the high-risk countries we have to conduct swapping on the spot upon arrival so that if they tested positive, they should be taken straight to the isolated centres rather than mixing them up with others,” he said.

He said the reason for that is because some of them are coming from the high-risk countries like England where after doing their pre-departure testing, two of them were tested positive,” he said.

Dr. Rodgers said the government is committed to bringing all the citizens abroad but it has to deal with it very carefully to avoid the import of any further COVID-19 into the country.

He said for those that are arriving from high-risk countries will be separated from others coming from low-risk countries and their quarantine period with 21 days and 14 days respectively.

“In that context, they will be tested and released according to the SOP where for those under 14 days quarantine period will only have three tests whilst 21 days will have to undergo four tests,” he added.

He said apart from the UK, the flight last night also saw Solomon Islanders coming from Italy, France, and Geneva.