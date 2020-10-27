Four red-flagged - Solomon Star News

FOUR passengers were being red-flagged on their arrival from the repatriation flight on Sunday night.

Out of 136 passengers, 22 of them were managed to be swabbed on their arrival where four of them have been raised questions and have been red-flagged.

For the first tarmac testing was also conducted on Sunday night upon arrival.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare in his nationwide address announced that those four have been tested and currently being monitored while waiting for results.

He said now they have been kept isolation as a precautionary measure.

Mr. Sogavare said the contact tracing is now being done to determine who came into contact with these four cases before boarding and during the flight as well.

“These are the precautionary measures that we are undertaking as standard operating procedures and protocols.”

He said the remaining passengers will be tested within 48 hours.

“Fellow citizens, let me assure you all our officials are working around the clock to keep us safe,” he said.

He also appealed to the nation for them as they continue to save and protect the nation.





By FOLLET JOHN

Newsroom, Honiara