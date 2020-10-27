No lockdown for Auki - Solomon Star News

The Office of the Malaita Premier has clarified rumors of a possible lock-down in Auki which was circulated lately.

The rumour of a lock-down came about after ships regularly servicing the Honiara and Auki route did not turn up last week, which continued over the weekend.

The lack of shipping service due to the measure taken by the Solomon Islands Maritime Authority for ships to abide by the safety regulation has forced ships servicing the Honiara Auki route to stop.

This had triggered the public to believe that Auki town was in for a lock-down.

However, a statement from the premier's office has clarified that there is no lock-down for Auki town as it will operate as normal.





By WILSON SAENI

Auki News Bureau