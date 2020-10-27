SIPPA undergo training in West - Solomon Star News

Gizo SIPPA Volunteers and PI’s with Michael Hou, Adolescence Health Coordinator (AHD) for SIPPA (right) at the SIPPA office in Gizo Western Province.

A TEAM from Solomon Islands Planned Parenthood Association (SIPPA) in Honiara is visiting Western Province this week.

The purpose of the visit is to do training for the new SIPPA volunteers and raised awareness around the province.

The team already visited Noro and Munda as part of the implementation plans to be carried out as an integrated activity with WHO (World Health Organization) project in targeting the risk groups and they are young people in the communities.

Speaking to this paper, Michael Hou, Adolescence Health Coordinator (AHD) for SIPPA said the training is focused on the Comprehensive Sexual Education (CSE) training by molding and shaping the new volunteers of SIPPA on the capacity building.

“This is for the new volunteers and community-based educators in Western Province,” he said.

Mr. Hou said they also do integrated activities in raising community awareness for the general population in Noro and Munda.

“We already staged one general awareness in Noro and one in Gizo for the general population,” he said.

As part of the general awareness in the community, they also conducted night clubs visit and condom promotions in Noro and Munda,’’ he added.

He said so far they have trained 21 educators and volunteers which are community-based educators in Western Province.

These educators will help to assist the two of the SIPPA Officers in the province under the program and implementation activities.

The SIPPA team also paid a courtesy visit to the Gizo Town Clerk for further discussion about setting up a board or community to oversee the activities and implementation in whatever affairs of the organization might take.





BY ULUTAH GINA

GIZO NEWS BUREAU