Let’s put our people first:  Suidani - Solomon Star News

THE premier of Malaita Province Daniel Suidani reminds and encourages all Malaita Provincial members to first and foremost prioritise the interests of the people.

He issued the challenge during his contribution to the sine die motion in the provincial chamber on the 22nd of October in Auki.

He said that the purpose of becoming a ward representative is to better the lives of the people, rather than bettering oneself.

“Let us put our people first, others second and us third. We enter this public office with the purpose of improving the lives of our people and not to enrich ourselves.

“This is a call for service and humility, to see others as the centre of our responsibility. Let us be their mantel of hope for a better Malaita province.” the premier said.

He said the Malaita Alliance for Rural Advancement (MARA) government has its own set of rules on how it manages the affairs of the province.

“The system does not allow for free rides. We all must play by the rules of engagement so that we truly work for the people we are mandated to serve.”

“Failing to follow the rule means failing our people. The rules are there to give us the correct framework to deal with our public affairs.” Suidani said.

However, he said Malaita province cannot change if leaders continue with the old leadership style that has continued to hinder progress and prosperity since the island was made a province some thirty-six years ago.

He thanked all MPAs for their time in attending the very important assembly meeting, especially their valuable contributions.





By SOLOMON LOFANA

Auki News Bureau