Poor attitude puts country at risk  - Solomon Star News

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare says poor attitude by some returning nationals has put our country at risk.

Prime Minister Sogavare stated its standard requirement that all passengers must complete their pre-departure tests and truthfully fill a risk assessment questionnaire that is assessed by the health team before passengers are allowed to board.

He said all the soccer players have been tested negative three times.

“They each sent their filled questionnaires. However, our contact tracing had already established that not all the questions were answered truthfully.

“It has also been reported to the government that one of the soccer players who were positive refused to wear a mask during the flight from Auckland to Honiara, despite being asked to do so repeatedly,” Prime Minister said.

He added they know who the individual is, and both he and the nation need to know that his selfish actions during the flight had put more passengers and the country at greater risk.

“We will of course deal with this matter after the completion of the mandatory quarantine period,” the prime minister said.

During a press conference, yesterday Secretary to Prime Minister (SPM) Dr. Jimmie Rodgers confirmed the person who has disobeyed protocols boarded the flight from Auckland to Honiara.

He stated the person refused to wear the mask while been asked a few times.

Attorney General (AG), John Muria Junior stated the man’s action has put the country at a national security risk.

“The incident will be investigated by relevant authorities,” he said.





By ESTHER NURIA

NEWSROOM, HONIARA