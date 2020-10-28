Students quarantined at GBR released soon - Solomon Star News

THE first group of students from the Philippines quarantined at GBR in East Honiara will be released if they tested negative, Wednesday.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare in his special nationwide address on Tuesday revealed this.

“These are the students that had been quarantined at GBR.”

Meanwhile, for students that are quarantined at Chengs, their 21-day quarantine period recommenced on 13 October, which was the date the third COVID case was diagnosed at Chengs, he said.

“If there are no more positive cases from Chengs, the students will be released between the 2nd and 4th November 2020 after having completed 3 additional negative tests,” he said.

Mr. Sogavare said the fourth students that had tested positive and are now negative will be released after a further three negative tests after the majority of the students are released between the 2nd and 4th of November 2020.





By FOLLET JOHN

Newsroom, Honiara