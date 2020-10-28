Suidani responds to road status - Solomon Star News

MALAITA Province Premier Daniel Suidani has responded to concerns raised by few Members of Province Assembly (MPAs) in Malaita on the current road status in East Malaita at sine die motion on Friday 23rd October in Auki.

Suidani said it is sad that the issue of highway road and bridge in the province was raised in the province assembly meeting.

However, he said the repair of highway roads and bridges in Malaita should be fall under the responsibility of the national government to address.

He clarified that there are three types of road setting, highway, collector, and feeder roads.

He said the provincial governments are mandated and given the right only to deal and fix feeders roads in the province.

He said the duty of maintaining and repair of highway roads in all provinces in the country is under the responsibility of the national Government through the Ministry of Infrastructure and Development, MID.

“The duty of high way road is depended entirely on the national government through the Ministry of Infrastructure and Development.

“We have three types of the road is out setting, highway, collector, and feeder road.

“The provincial government is not allowed to do repair or maintenance works on any highway road because it falls under the duty of the National government through the Ministry of Infrastructure and Development.” the premier said.

However, he supported calls by MPA forward 18 Alick Butala for the Malaita Province government to have a fleet which he believes will help the province to solve the issue of road maintenance in the province.

He said the idea of having a fleet is very important for the government to maintain its feeder roads in the province.

He reiterated that even if the province has its own fleet, the issue of maintenance work on highway roads in the provinces must come from the directive of the National Government through MID.





By SOLOMON LOFANA

Auki News Bureau