MPA wants discretionary fund considered - Solomon Star News

MALAITA Provincial Member forward 14 David Solo Baerara proposes that all Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) should be entitled to discretionary fund allocation in the 2020/2021 period.

He made the proposal when he contributed to the sine die motion on the floor of the Malaita Provincial Assembly last week.

Mr. Baerara said MPA deserves such funds because they are representing the people of Malaita Province and the rural population.

He further said that elected representation is more and more aligned to traditional leadership where cultural values, respect, and norms are expected to be shown by provincial members.

“Sometimes programs and problems arise in the communities that need the attention of an MPA. For example, cultural obligations such as marriages, feasts, death, compensations, youth and Sunday School rallies, and other church programs,” Mr. Baerara said.

He said that the establishment of ward development committees does not give leverage to MPAs to administer ward grants to especially attend to such matters.





By SOLOMON LOFANA

Auki News Bureau