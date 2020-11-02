Dr. Rodgers: nurses nation needs you   - Solomon Star News

Secretary to Prime Minister (SPM) has issued an appeal to all nurses that the nation needs their services.

Dr. Jimmie Rodgers who is also the Chairman of the Oversight Committee called on the nurses yesterday the COVID-19 talk-back show.

Since Friday the nurses staged a sit-in protest.

On Sunday Dr. Rodgers in a statement appealed to them to resume their duties.

“The nation and the people need you and your service,” Dr. Rodgers said.

He added with the COVID-19 Regulations that have given the power to the government to do things, yet what the government would not like to punish the nurses but kindly asked all the nurses to resume their duty.

“We do not want to get into a situation of you and us, but iumi (us) together against COVID-19,” Dr. Rodgers said.

Meanwhile, the Solomon Star understood nurses at the National Referral Hospital (NRH) have resumed their normal duties as of yesterday during their 3 pm shift.

Most clinics are expected to resume their normal duties as of today.

By ESTHER NURIA

NEWSROOM, HONIARA