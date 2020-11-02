2020 national exams set - Solomon Star News

THE 2020 national examination for forms 3, 5, and 6 is confirmed for this month.

It would run for two weeks starting from 9th until 20th November 2020.

Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development (MEHRD) Permanent Secretary Dr. Franco Rodie yesterday confirmed this during the weekly talk-back show.

Dr. Rodie said if there are no COVID-19 positive cases recorded in the communities then we will continue to administer the 2020 national exams.

He also clarified that because 18th November 2020 is being earmarked as the date for the by-election in the Central Honiara and North East Guadalcanal constituency there won’t be any exams that day.

“Due to the by-election on the 18th of this month, all examinations to be held on that day will have to be moved for the following day that is on 19th November 2020,” he said.

Dr. Rodie said they were informed by teachers and education authorities that those classes have already prepared for the exams.

He added exam papers have also been printed and very shortly they will be distributed to all the schools.





By IAN M.KAUKUI

NEWSROOM, HONIARA