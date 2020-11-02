Govt fast-track nurse recruitment - Solomon Star News

To boost the capacity of the medical services provided at the various clinics and hospitals in Honiara, the government through the Ministry of Health and Medical Services is currently recruiting all new nurses who have graduated recently.

This was revealed by the Permanent Secretary (PS) of the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, Pauline McNeil yesterday.

About 78 nurses graduated some fortnight ago.

As of yesterday, she said 18 of these nurses have been recruited to fill up the gaps at the National Referral Hospital (NRH).

And by next week all the nurses will be formally recruited to commence their duty.

The fast track of recruitment came in light of the protest by more than 600 nurses in Honiara from Friday up until yesterday.

About 15 retired medical nurses have also been reengaged.

Another reason is to supplement the work of the current nurses during the current health situation.





By ESTHER NURIA

NEWSROOM, HONIARA