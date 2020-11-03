COVID SURGE - Solomon Star News

By ANDREW FANASIA

Newsroom, Honiara





SOLOMON Islands has registered five (5) new positive cases as government and health authorities are working around the clock to contain the spread of COVID -19 virus in the quarantine and isolation stations.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare yesterday announced it in his weekly nationwide address.

He further stated that four of the new cases are from the returning soccer players.

The fifth case Sogavare said is from a passenger from Korea that also traveled on the Auckland flight that arrived on Sunday night on 25th October.

“Out of the 16 players who returned from the UK, eight are positive cases,” he added.

He further announced that the five new cases now bring the total number of active cases from the flight from Auckland to nine.

“So the total number of cases registered in the Solomon Islands now is 13, of which the first four that were linked to the Philippines have since become negative,” he said.

Sogavare said daily health monitoring is continuing for all our quarantined passengers.

“Swabbing and further tests are also underway as part of our testing protocols,” he said.

The prime minister assured the country that all cases have been contained within the isolation stations as community transmission remains low.